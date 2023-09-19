You deserve a new designer bag (on sale): Shop the 8 most popular Coach deals and get up to 70% off

Coach is known as the authority in the luxury leather bag space. In fact, several leather connoisseurs say the high-end brand is one of the few that actually uses premium, long-lasting leather in all of its bags and wallets. While that’s not surprising for the brand, given its pristine reputation, what is is Coach Outlet’s huge September sale.

You’ll rarely find Coach bags on sale for this much, but this time, there’s an exception. During this savings event, shoppers get up to 70% off some of the brand’s best-selling wallets, handbags, totes and more. Prices start as low as $23.40!

We’ve scoured through the entire section and handpicked the most popular bags on sale. From the No. 1 best-selling Coach Snap Wallet In Signature Canvas that’s on sale for under $55 to the super luxe Coach Dempsey Tote 40 that’s over $200 off, we’ve rounded up the eight best deals to snag before they sell out (and based on past sales, they definitely will).

Keep scrolling to check out and shop the eight best Coach bags on sale while they’re still in stock.

Coach Outlet Coach Heart Crossbody $123 $350 Save $228 Get this best-selling crossgrain leather Coach heart crossbody bag in time for the holidays and Valentine's Day while it's on sale. It has two credit card slots, a double zip closure, fabric lining, a top handle and a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear. $123 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Coach Dempsey Tote 40 In Signature Jacquard With Stripe and Coach Patch $174 $498 Save $324 Looking for the absolute best Coach bags on sale? Few deals beat this one. The Coach Dempsey Tote 40 is one of its most high-end bags, and it's over $200 off during this rare sale! The signature jacquard and refined pebble leather tote bag has inside zip, cell phone and multifunction pockets, a snap closure, fabric lining, handles, a detachable strap and four protective feet at the base. $174 at Coach Outlet

