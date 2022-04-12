Coach bags are majorly discounted during Nordstrom’s Spring Sale, and your closet needs 1

Nordstrom

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s that time of year again — Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is here!

While there are steep discounts on everything from denim to luxury beauty products and home goods, you won’t want to skip over the absolutely stocked handbag selection.

One brand whose deals have caught our eye would have to be Coach. With select styles up to 60% off (!!!), if you’re in the market for a new purse, now’s the time to splurge. From tote bags to leather crossbody styles, shop six discounted Coach bags that are definitely worth a purchase.

This rose-colored quilted crossbody is the perfect style to take you from day to night. Grab this design while it’s 30% off.

This totally on-trend shoulder bag can also be worn as a crossbody. Plus, it has a clasp for the zipper, so you can be sure your valuables are safe and sound.

If you’ve been looking for a stylish tote that’s on the smaller side (but still roomy), Coach’s Signature Jacquard Field Tote should fit the bill.

You can never go wrong with adding a neutral leather purse to your handbag collection. This design is great for everyday life as well as traveling.

Add a pop of color to any look with this Colorblock Pebble Leather Camera Bag. This tiny yet mighty purse is currently 30% off.

Corral all of your everyday essentials into this quilted leather tote bag. Its included strap is adjustable and removable, so you can carry it as a crossbody or by its top handles.

