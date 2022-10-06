Coach: Aspen Ladd went to PFL for best opportunities at 145 pounds

Matt Erickson and MMA Junkie Radio
·4 min read
Coach: Aspen Ladd went to PFL for best opportunities at 145 pounds

While certainly not a good look when it happened, Aspen Ladd’s weight miss for UFC Fight Night 210 in September may have been a blessing in disguise.

Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) was released by the UFC in the days after she failed to make the women’s bantamweight limit for a fight against Sara McMann. It was the third time Ladd missed weight in the UFC, and the bout was canceled. Not long after, Ladd’s UFC career was scrapped, too.

But it didn’t take the 27-year-old long to get back on her feet. Earlier this week, the PFL announced Ladd had signed. She’s expected to be part of a 145-pound women’s season in 2023.

Ladd’s longtime coach Jim West, of the MMA Gold team in California, said all the major promotions, including Bellator and ONE Championship, were in the running for Ladd’s services. But ultimately, the PFL was the one that fit the bill for the next phase of her career.

Related

Dana White: Aspen Ladd a talented fighter, but UFC release 'had to happen'

Video: Should UFC part ways with Aspen Ladd after third weight miss?

Sara McMann reacts to Aspen Ladd's UFC Fight Night 210 weight miss: 'Missing weight is the equivalent of cheating'

“She’s ecstatic – super happy, and she’s very blessed,” West told MMA Junkie Radio. “She acknowledges the platform that she had at the UFC. She’s very honored to be as successful as she was in the UFC. Aspen’s in her prime. It’s funny because she’s one of the only, if not the only, athlete to have fought a ranked opponent in every UFC fight. Most people don’t know that. But (she was) very blessed to be in the UFC.

“Things didn’t work out, and that’s all right. Now she’s moving on to another wonderful opportunity with PFL giving her a platform – essentially the same platform on ESPN – (and) a wonderful show. They’ve been nothing but great to work with. The UFC was (great to work with). PFL now is. And now she gets to be at the weight she’s always wanted to be at, anyway.”

West said Ladd’s true weight class is 145 pounds, but was fighting at 135 in the UFC because there were more opportunities there.

Ladd fought at women’s featherweight just once in the UFC – a loss to Norma Dumont nearly a year ago. That fight came a couple weeks after Ladd missed weight for a bantamweight fight against Macy Chiasson and the bout was canceled for health concerns stemming from her weight cut. But she was right back to bantamweight earlier this year.

West said even though the UFC has a women’s featherweight division with Amanda Nunes as its champion, the reality is the promotion isn’t actively matchmaking women’s fights at 145 pounds.

“There is no 145-pound weight class – let’s be clear – in the UFC,” West said. “I know that. You know how we all know people behind the scenes – we all know our go-to people in whatever we’re doing? So there is no real 145-pound weight class. The only reason that class is there is because Amanda has the belt. We know for a fact that weight class, as soon as Amanda is done, will no longer exist.

“So there’s really not a lot of opportunity there, right? So you fight at the weight class that they actually have. Was there some random times where maybe you could’ve fought there? Sure, yeah – maybe you’re going to fight a girl who’s really ’35 and you’re going to fight at ’45 or whatever. But there’s no real opportunity there at 145.

“Even in the rankings, they don’t even have a ranking for (women’s) 145. I don’t know if the UFC even wants it. I think they initially wanted it when they had (Cris) Cyborg, but as soon as Cyborg lost, they got rid of her. They cut Meagan Anderson, Felicia Spencer retired. There is no real opportunity there. Aspen missed her weight and they cut her. That’s fine. They had to do what they had to do. But fighting at 145 for Aspen as an opportunity, as a career in the UFC – it wasn’t there.”

So far, the PFL has just had a women’s lightweight division in its season format, and that division has been ruled by Kayla Harrison. Harrison is favored to win her third $1 million PFL season title when she fights Larissa Pacheco in the final in November in New York.

But Harrison has said she likely is done fighting the season and playoff tournament format with PFL, which she re-signed with earlier this year after exploring free agency. She expects to be involved in pay-per-view type fights, and that could open the door for a potential bout against Ladd.

Check out West’s full conversation with MMA Junkie Radio below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.