CoA releases norms for architectural education; option to exit course post 3 years introduced

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has now revealed the Minimum Standards of Architectural Education Regulations 2020. These new reforms will bring some changes in the architecture programme in the country.

According to the new regulations, candidates will get a chance to exit the architecture programme post three years. The council will award an "appropriate degree" to those students. On the other hand, a Choice Based Credit System has been introduced along with training experience in the eighth and ninth semester of the course.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank virtually launched the regulations on Tuesday (11 August). These fall in line with the 2020 National Education Policy (NEP) and offer a "multi-disciplinary approach".

The regulations have highlighted the need to conduct study tours to cultural and historical sites and the introduction of national and international exchange programmes. Now candidates can seek admission to the architecture programmes based on the marks a student has obtained in the class 12 board exams and in the National Aptitude Test (NAT) in Architecture.

These regulations will come into force from the 1 November, 2020 and would supersede the 1983 Regulations, reported Live Law. Also, these norms have to be followed by every institution that imparts "education for degrees and diplomas in architecture" as observed by a Supreme Court bench last year.

As focus has been laid on bridging the gap between academics and the industry, flexibility has been introduced in the course. Now there will be a semester exchange option as well as more in-hand training. The faculty of the architectural courses will have the scope of conducting private practice and research.

Also, a teacher training programme has been made mandatory before joining the instruction programme. The pay scale will be detailed in a future government directive.

