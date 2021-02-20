CO2Meter to Distribute Aranet Wireless Indoor Air Quality monitors to mitigate viruses indoors for Homes, Offices, and Classrooms

ORMOND BEACH, FL, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CO2Meter will expand its indoor air quality market reach and assist in preventing airborne transmitted viruses with Aranet wireless CO2 monitoring devices.

February 16, 2021 – CO2Meter.com, a leading source in gas detection technology - has announced a new partnership with leading IoT innovator SAF Tehnika to distribute Aranet devices in North America. Recently released research clearly defines the importance of measuring CO2 concentrations indoors as a means of diminishing the spread of COVID-19 has increased the interest and need for accurate, repeatable, and reliable IAQ devices.

“Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and indoor air quality monitoring has become a vital part in understanding and mitigating viruses like COVID-19. CO2Meter’s market-leading experience with CO2 and sensors, combined with Aranet’s industry-leading expertise in communication and IoT, allows our partnership to seamlessly provide solutions to schools, families, and businesses increasing our market share in the IAQ space,” noted Travis Lenander, CO2Meter’s CEO.

Since their establishment in 2006, CO2Meter has continually focused on their mission to educate customers about gas detection while providing cutting-edge sensing solutions for industries worldwide. CO2Meter is recognized globally as a leader in gas detection, monitoring, and analytical devices because they provide unique solutions to exceed their customers’ needs and expectations. CO2Meter’s diverse markets include hospitality and restaurants, breweries and wineries, indoor agriculture, fire suppression, indoor air quality, welding, and research labs across medical and scientific communities.

SAF Tehnika, the manufacturer of Aranet IoT systems, is recognized globally for its expertise in modern wireless data transmission technologies including point-to-point microwave data transmission. Headquartered in Northern Europe, SAF Tehnika has become a global company covering multiple markets and deploying its products in more than 100 countries worldwide. “Aranet chose to partner with CO2Meter specifically due to their expertise in gas detection and CO2 monitoring, paired with excellent customer service and an intuitive, easy to use, e-commerce site.” concludes, Mathew Drinker, Sales Manager at Aranet.

The relationship will launch with the Aranet4 smart carbon dioxide (CO2) monitoring devices, known as Aranet4 HOME and Aranet4 Pro. The Aranet4 line is designed to take and report to the free Aranet smartphone app for quick, easy, and accurate CO2, temperature, relative humidity, and pressure measurements that provide accurate information about indoor air quality conditions.

Businesses, universities, and homes are challenged with improving air quality in indoor enclosed spaces. Combined with the current concern about air quality during the COVID-19 pandemic - the need for reliable, accurate, and easy-to-use CO2 measurements is at an all-time high. Additionally, many studies around the COVID-19 virus have discussed that it is 20 times easier to get infected indoors than outdoors. Combining Aranet’s revolutionary communication capabilities with an indoor air quality sensor allows CO2Meter to offer an indoor air quality solution that allows our customers to have healthier work, home, and education spaces.

“CO2Meter decided to partner with Aranet due to their extensive experience in communication and data transmission now paired with their innovative wireless sensor network which exceeds market expectations for indoor air quality monitoring.”, offered Lenander. “We have always been viewed as the “go-to-source” in gas detection and we continue to further that commitment in the IAQ market by partnering with Aranet”.

For more information contact CO2Meter at sales@CO2Meter.com. The full SAF Tehnika Aranetindoor air quality line is now directly available from CO2Meter.com

About CO2Meter

Often identified as the “leading source” for gas detection, monitoring, and analytical solutions, CO2Meter continues to focus on the development of solutions for customers. Since its incorporation in 2006, CO2Meter works diligently to utilize the latest, proven gas sensing technologies to solve the urgent needs of our partners. ­­By providing unique, high-quality, sensors, and devices CO2Meter strives each day and in each customer interaction to provide education about gas detection and monitoring, and to ensure the health, welfare, and safety of the public. For more information, visit www.CO2Meter.com or email sales@co2meter.com

About SAF Tehnika

Aranet is manufactured by SAF Tehnika, a European designer, producer, and distributor of digital microwave data transmission equipment. All products of SAF are entirely manufactured in Europe and distributed in more than 130 countries worldwide. SAF’s core business is wireless backhaul solutions for digital voice and data transmission to mobile and fixed network operators, data service providers, governments, and private companies. SAF’s experience has allowed the company to create the Aranet brand, which is believed to be the most reliable wireless sensor network currently on the market.

Aranet provides an end-to-end private IoT ecosystem, from sensors to a base station with a local webserver and database to the Aranet cloud for large-scale deployments. For information on SAF’s microwave radio business visit www.saftehnika.com or visit www.aranet.com to find out more about their IoT product line. Email info@aranet.com



