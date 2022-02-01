CO2 industry strikes deal to prevent shortages

A fresh deal has been struck to keep supplies of vital industrial-grade carbon dioxide flowing by keeping a key production site open.

When CF Industries' ammonia plant at Billingham shut briefly last year, it caused a crisis, threatening CO2 supplies to the food, medical and nuclear sectors.

At the time, the firm said high natural gas prices had made it unviable.

A three-month deal allowing the site to continue operating expired on Monday.

But the government said C02 users had now reached a new agreement.

Details of the deal have not been disclosed, including how much customers will pay or how long the deal will last.

"The carbon dioxide industry has come to an agreement to ensure UK businesses have access to a sustainable supply of CO2 - an essential component of the national economy," the business department said in a statement.

"The deal will enable CF Fertilisers' Billingham plant to continue to operate while global gas prices remain high. It means key sectors, including food processing and nuclear power, are ensured supplies of CO2."

In September, government provided financial support to reopen Billingham. A deal was then struck between CF Industries and its customers to keep the plant open for three months without further subsidies.

The Food and Drink Federation had warned that without an extension, CO2 supplies could be interrupted, leading to food shortages on shelves.

It comes as the UK continues to face soaring wholesale gas prices, which has driven up costs for businesses and household.

Ammonia prices are currently at a record high, nearly double the level seen in September.