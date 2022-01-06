CO2 GRO Inc. Provides an Update on Progress at an Ongoing Commercial Feasibility at a California Greenhouse

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("CO2 GRO") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to provide an update on progress at a commercial feasibility of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ which has been underway for three months at a California greenhouse. The owner stipulated the name of the facility be kept confidential for competitive reasons but did agree to outlining their experience after initial results. Observations at this stage of the commercial feasibility indicate successfully meeting yield targets and Pathogen Perimeter Protection™ suppression of powdery mildew, both a key focus of the commercial feasibility.

Their greenhouse facilities are expanding to 20 acres (800,000 square feet) over the course of 2022. This commercial feasibility will run for at least another six months until a decision is made to purchase a commercial installation to a portion or all of the 800,000 square foot expansion.

Aaron Archibald, VP Sales and Strategic Initiatives commented, "This particular commercial feasibility was installed three months ago. To date, the CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system is performing as expected by the customer. As we learn more about the facility's growing conditions, we will be able to adjust our protocols in order to further enhance and optimize the technology's performance. We will continue to monitor results from the commercial feasibility and discuss a potential commercial installation sale in 2022."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video.

About CO2 GRO Inc.CO2 GRO Inc.

CO2 GRO's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2019). We create a dissolved CO 2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO 2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying dissolved CO 2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. CO2 GRO's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

Story continues

The worldwide market for CO2 GRO's disruptive CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is the 50 billion square feet of greenhouses and 550 billion square feet of protected agriculture facilities (Cuesta Roble 2019). Growers can maximize revenue and profits with our systems' low fixed and variable costs and ease of systems installation.

CO2 GRO's management is rapidly expanding its international marketing partner relationships into Mexico, Spain, the EU, the UK, South Africa, the Middle East, South East Asia and Latin America as well as in its North American base.

CO2 GRO is committed to good Environment, Social and Governance (ES&G) policy and practices. We are an equal opportunity employer of choice and opportunity.

Our mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, economically, naturally and sustainably using our patented advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions™ while accreting value to our customers, stakeholders and shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward‐ looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: statements regarding the future direction of the Company; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives; plans for expansion and the ability of the Company to obtain, develop and foster its business relationships; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates that management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such assumptions include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company's competitors; and that good relationships with business partners will be maintained. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; in particular, in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; the biotechnology industry and the greenhouse growers market are highly competitive, and technical advances in the industry will impact the success of the Company, and other risks described in the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact Michael O'Connor, Manager, and Investor Relations at 604-317-6197 or michael.oconnor@co2gro.ca

SOURCE: CO2 Gro Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/681205/CO2-GRO-Inc-Provides-an-Update-on-Progress-at-an-Ongoing-Commercial-Feasibility-at-a-California-Greenhouse



