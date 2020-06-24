CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility Project at a Colombian Rose Greenhouse in Collaboration with a Leading Global Industrial Gas Supplier

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (GROW.V) (BLONF) (Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce that it will be installing a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system at a Colombian rose greenhouse in collaboration with a leading global industrial CO2 gas supplier ("Gas Supplier"). The VCO2 system will be evaluated for its effects on faster time to flowering, greater flower bud production and protection against the spread of powdery mildew.

The Colombian Flower Market

According to Statista, Colombia exported $1.5B of flowers in 2018 of which $1.2B was to the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Colombia is the largest exporter of roses and other flowers to the U.S., exceeding four billion flowers annually. In flower arrangements, Colombia is the second largest exporter globally next to the Netherlands. Most export-targeted flowers from Colombia are grown in simple hoop houses and shade houses which cannot use CO2 gassing to enhance production. This market is a prime candidate for CO2 Delivery Solutions™ aqueous CO2 application which can be easily implemented in any covered cultivation such as hoop and shade houses.

GROW's CEO John Archibald commented, "We are excited to be collaborating with this leading global industrial gas supplier that operates in dozens of countries. The Colombian rose market is yet another high value market where our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology can add to grower profits. Our sales team is making excellent progress expanding into new high value plants and key geographies. Building strategic relationships with companies such as global industrial gas suppliers will help us expand our domestic and international reach to accelerate sales."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video. To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation, watch this video.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's target markets are focused on the 50 billion square feet of global greenhouse and covered cultivation space (USDA). Atmospheric enrichment of CO2 by gassing has been practiced in indoor and expensive sealed greenhouses for decades resulting in enhance crop yields of up to 30%. However, 85% of the world's greenhouses are unsealed and have open-venting designs for heat ventilation which makes CO2 gassing uneconomical and impractical since the CO2 gas easily escapes.

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly on plant leaves. GROW has demonstrated its technology to be as effective as CO2 gassing by improving crop yields up to 30%, while using a fraction of the CO2 gas. The CO2 solution's micro droplets create an aqueous film around the entire leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. This creates a diffusion gradient favoring CO2 transport into the leaf and other gases out of the leaf. Increased carbon availability enhances photosynthesis resulting in faster and larger plant growth. CO2 Delivery Solutions™ has been demonstrated on crops including cannabis, hemp, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers and flowers. In addition, aqueous CO2 misting offers Perimeter Protection™ for plants by slowing the spread of micro pathogens such as E. coli and powdery mildew. Greenhouse growers everywhere can now supplement CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions™, increasing plant yields and profits.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on CO2 GRO's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact Sam Kanes, VP Communications at 416-315-7477 or Michael O'Connor, Manager of IR at 604-317-6197.

