Co-WIN App Is Coming Soon: Do Not Download Fake Co-WIN Apps And Everything You Need To Know

We are getting ever closer to getting the COVID vaccine, and indeed registering for it. But do not fall for fake apps in the meantime, and share your personal and sensitive data with them. The official Co-WIN app from the Government of India is yet to be released for Android phones and the Apple iPhone, and you shouldn’t be downloading any fake apps just yet. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India is yet to release the official Co-WIN apps that will allow citizens to register for the COVID vaccine in the country. The government says that the official Co-WIN platform for citizens is in the final stages of implementation. It is expected that the official apps will go Live on the Google Play Store for Android phones and the Apple App Store for the iPhone, in the coming days.

The vaccines that are approved: At this time, the government of India give approval for use of two COVID vaccines in the country—the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Meanwhile, it is not confirmed if the Co-WIN app will give users a choice of selecting which vaccine they would prefer, or whether it will be determined based on stocks and other factors.

Don’t download fake apps yet: The official Co-WIN app is coming in the next few days, and will allow you to register for the vaccine. At this time, do not download any app and share your personal and sensitive data with fake apps. “Some apps named 'Co-WIN' apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to upcoming official platform of Government, are on App stores. DO NOT download or share personal information on these. MoHFW Official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had tweeted.

What is the Co-WIN platform: The Co-WIN app and platform will have five larger modules—Administrator module, Registration module, Vaccination module, Beneficiary Acknowledgement module, and Report module. The platform will be used to track vaccine stocks, their storage temperature at individual locations as well tracking of the rollout of the vaccine for citizens of India. The platform will also be used during vaccine sessions by program managers and there will be a always-live helpline number for Co-WIN users to answer any queries.

Citizens who are not frontline health workers will be able to register for the vaccine via the 'Registration Module', once the official apps go Live. Photo identity will be required for registration. The government has already confirmed that the bulk database for healthcare and frontline workers in India will be pre-populated on the Co-WIN app, making the registration process simpler.

What happens once you get the vaccine: The Vaccination module of the Co-Win app will verify the beneficiary details and update the vaccination status. The 'Beneficiary Acknowledgement Module' will then send SMS to beneficiaries and also generate QR-based certificates after one gets vaccinated. These will be essential, since the vaccination status may become an important piece of personal health data in the coming months. The Co-WIN Report Module will have constantly updated numbers on the vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many citizens have got the vaccine and how many registered users are yet to get the vaccines.