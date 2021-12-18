Co-owner of Peg's Kitchen dies following serious injuries

Peg Leippi, co-owner of Peg's Kitchen in Regina, died nearly a week after she sustained traumatic injuries, according to family. (Matt Howard/CBC - image credit)

WARNING: This story contains details about suicide and has details that may be distressing for some readers.

The family of Peg Leippi says the co-owner and operator of Peg's Kitchen in Regina died Friday night, nearly a week after she sustained traumatic injuries.

Peg suffered multiple injuries on Dec. 11, including multiple fractured and broken vertebrae in her neck and back, according to a GoFundMe organized by her daughter-in-law, Alyssa Leippi.

Doctors had told the family that Peg would likely be paralyzed from the chest down, the online fundraising page said.

A social media post from Peg's Kitchen on Saturday said that she had died.

"It is with deep sadness for us to announce that Peg, our fearless leader, friend, mother and wife passed away last night," it said.

"Mom's wish was to have her funeral be a really large party. In order to grant those wishes we will be holding off having any service until spring of 2022."

By late Saturday afternoon, the post had received nearly 900 comments — many showing support for the family of Peg Leippi, who ran her restaurant for more than two decades.

"My heart hurts for her husband, children and their whole family. Beloved Peg died after a courageous battle with mental illness," said one commenter.

Another wrote, "the community wraps her family with love & compassion & celebration for the amazing woman she was."

Peg's Kitchen is expected to be closed on Monday to allow family and staff of the establishment time to grieve.

Opening talks about mental illness

Alyssa Leippi told CBC News earlier this week that her mother-in-law's injuries were the result of a suicide attempt, and that she had been batting with mental health issues for many years.

Peg's struggle with mental health took a turn during the pandemic, as challenges hit the restaurant industry, Alyssa said.

She declined comment on Saturday, telling CBC News that she and the family needed to take time to grieve.

The GoFundMe fundraiser, which had been organized to subsidize costs for adapting Peg's living arrangements, had collected more than $63,000 as of late Saturday afternoon. It's not yet known what will be done with the funds raised.

If you're experiencing suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis, help is available.

For an emergency or crisis situation, call 911.

You can also contact the Saskatchewan suicide prevention line toll-free, 24/7 by calling 1-833-456-4566, texting 45645, or chatting online.

You can contact the Regina mobile crisis services suicide line at 306-525-5333 or Saskatoon mobile crisis line at 306-933-6200.

You can also text CONNECT to 686868 and get immediate support from a crisis responder through the Crisis Text Line, powered by Kids Help Phone.

Kids Help Phone can also be reached at 1-800-668-6868, or you can access live chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca.