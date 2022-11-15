Co-ordinated strikes by NHS staff could bring hospitals to standstill

nurse

Nurses, paramedics and hospital staff are planning to co-ordinate strikes over the winter to cause maximum disruption to the NHS, The Telegraph can reveal.

The six largest health unions have held talks about launching a series of walkouts at the same time, raising the prospect of already overstretched NHS hospitals being bought to a standstill this Christmas.

Representatives of all six major unions are set to attend a crunch meeting with Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, on Tuesday.

It came as new analysis shows the NHS has actually performed fewer operations compared with before the pandemic, despite benefiting from significantly higher spending in recent years.

The Royal College of Nursing has demanded a 17.6 per cent pay rise, while other unions are also asking for inflation-busting salary hikes.

At a secret meeting on Monday evening, the six largest health unions - Unite, GMB, Unison, the RCN, the Royal College of Midwives and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy - discussed tactics ahead of the talks with Mr Barclay.

"There are discussions ongoing about co-ordination," one union source said. "There is no point having a strike if nobody notices. People say 'ah but it's going to be so disruptive'. Well that's what a strike is about, it's not going to be easy.”

Synchronised action

If the unions press ahead with plans to launch synchronised industrial action, it would result in nurses, paramedics, 999 call handlers, ambulance technicians, as well as porters and cleaners all withdrawing labour at the same time.

One union source familiar with the discussions told The Telegraph: "Ministers really need to sit up and see the state of the NHS. The ball is in the Government's court. They can avert strike action by coming back with more money.”

A second well-placed source said: “Co-ordinating strike action is what unions do. If we are going to have a strike, it has to be effective or what’s the point?”

It also emerged on Monday that the NHS would not get the extra £7 billion it wants in this week’s Autumn Statement.

Across 2022 so far, the NHS has treated 5.3 per cent fewer people than during the same period in 2019 (11.786 million versus 12.442 million), according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

The decrease comes despite the fact that it has benefited from significantly higher spending in recent years.

Despite the fall in the number of operations, a Treasury source said last-minute negotiations were taking place on whether the NHS would receive any extra funding in Thursday’s statement.

Any extra money – on top of the increases the Health Service is already slated to receive over the next three years – is not expected to be as high as the £7 billion demanded by NHS England to avoid record waiting lists increasing yet further.

Budget up, but treatments down

The IFS research said the monthly average for 2019/20 was 1.36 million treatments started, while for 2022/23 so far it is 1.31 million.

Despite the drop in activity, the health service’s day-to-day budget is up 12 per cent compared with before the pandemic.

In 2019/20, the NHS England budget was £123.7 billion which increased to £151.8 billion in 2022/23.

Under the 2021 spending review - which the Chancellor will stick to - the budget for the NHS in England will rise to £157.4 billion in 2023/24 and £162.6 billion a year later.

After adjusting for inflation, this means it is 11.7 per cent higher in real terms, according to the IFS.

It comes as 7.1 million people are now waiting to start treatment on the NHS, up from 6.1 million at the end of 2021; while more than 50,500 people are waiting 18 months or more to start treatment as of September.

NHS England has committed to eliminating all waits of 18 months by April 2023, and the number of people waiting more than 62 days from an urgent cancer referral to starting treatment should go back to pre-pandemic levels by March 2023.

But fewer than half of trust leaders (46 per cent) have said they are on track to meet the targets.

An NHS spokesman said: “Despite concerns about what is likely to be a very challenging winter, the NHS is currently on track to deliver on its next recovery milestones – the NHS has already virtually eliminated two-year waits for care and waits of more than 18 months are already down by 60 per cent on last September.”