Co-operators donates to Ukraine humanitarian efforts

GUELPH, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Co-operators announces a donation of $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to support the immediate needs of those most affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

"All of us at Co-operators are deeply concerned with the devastating humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine, and the severe global impacts," said Rob Wesseling, CEO of Co-operators. "As a purpose-driven organization, we have a responsibility to take immediate and direct action to provide aid to those on the ground and encourage fellow Canadians to support this urgent and serious cause."

Supporting women-led co-operatives

Co-operators also donated $10,000 through Canada Helps to the Co-operative Development Foundation of Canada, to support women-led co-operatives on the ground in Ukraine as they recover from the devastation to local communities and economies Those wanting to support relief efforts are encouraged to donate to the Canadian Red Cross online at www.redcross.ca.

Money raised will enable the Red Cross to respond to humanitarian needs such as preparedness, immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and supporting displaced populations, both in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

About Co-operators General Insurance Company

Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. The company has more than $61.5 billion in assets under administration. Co-operators has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians for the past 76 years. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Achieving carbon neutral equivalency in 2020, the organization is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and is listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

