After the Co-op, who can I now turn to for ethical insurance?

Are there ethical options in the insurance industry? Since the Co-op sold its underwriting insurance business in 2020, I don’t know who to choose.

JL, Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire

A simple question, but a complex answer. Unravelling the ethics of all the factors involved in an insurance policy is an open-ended task, not least because the brand you buy (the broker) is most likely to be different from the underwriter, which pays out on any claim. Tim Hunt, of Ethical Consumer, says the behaviour of underwriters is more significant than the brand. “We ask three questions: Does the company have an ethical investment policy? Is it making an attempt to address the climate impact of its investments and underwriting? Is it transparent about investments?” he says. “Sadly, few companies answer these questions adequately.”

Ethical Consumer recommends Aviva, Allianz and Zurich, as they are open about where they invest and have relatively good climate policies.

