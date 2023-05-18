Co-op boss wins restraining order against infatuated colleague who placed tracker on his car

Investigating police discovered that Laura Dolman had also been sending love letters to Marc Klaver and messaged his ex-wife - Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd

A supermarket boss has won a restraining order against an infatuated colleague who hired a private detective to spy on him.

Marc Klaver had a tracker placed on his car after he rebuffed the advances of Co-op store supervisor Laura Dolman, 33.

The father of three initially asked for a transfer away from Miss Dolman and even left his job, but he was bombarded by explicit messages from Dolman and would even see her car parked in his neighbourhood in Weston, near Crewe, Cheshire.

He learned that she had been tracking him after she accosted him in the street and admitted hiring a private detective to place the tracker device on his vehicle.

Police who investigated her also discovered she had been sending love letters to Mr Klaver and messaged his ex-wife.

At Chester Magistrates’ Court, Dolman, from Crewe, pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious alarm or distress and was banned from contacting Mr Klaver for two years.

She has since lost her job.

The court heard the pair worked together at the Co-op in Haslington, Cheshire, where Mr Klaver was the manager and Dolman was a team leader.

Yvonne Dobson, prosecuting, said: “The parties had a working relationship. However, in April 2022, the victim was made aware that the defendant had feelings for him.

“The victim made it clear that he did not feel the same way and had no intention to start a relationship, and advised the defendant that he was going to contact the area manager to facilitate a store move.

‘Grossly offensive’ messages

“In September 2021, the victim left the position with the Co-op and became employed elsewhere, but he began to receive hundreds of messages from multiple numbers.

“The messages were grossly offensive.”

Miss Dobson said the messages were sent as if from a third party and included suggestions that Dolman had been involved in a fatal accident or was about to take her own life.

“Some of the messages were graphic pornographic images and images of the defendant’s flat,” Miss Dobson said.

“The victim did not engage with the messages, but began to believe they were from the defendant.

“In April 2022, the victim started to notice that the defendant’s vehicle, a Skoda, was in the same area that he was. The victim had moved to a new address in March 2022 and started to take a new route to work.”

‘Scared for his own safety’

While Mr Klaver initially found it strange that he was bumping into the defendant, he did not think much of it at first, but on April 9, as he was walking his dog with his son, he saw Dolman’s car and confronted her, at which point she told him she had put a tracker on his car.

“The victim was scared for his own safety,” Miss Dobson said.

“The defendant’s behaviour had a major impact on his mental health.

“It caused him stress and made him anxious. He would get chronic headaches if he saw her vehicle.”

In mitigation, Dolman’s lawyer, Stuart Flood, said the police thought his client may also have been the victim because both parties had received unwanted messages and it was not all “one-way traffic”.

