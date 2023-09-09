Co-op to ban Chinese CCTV after warnings over security risks

Other major British supermarkets have already stopped using the tech - Athena Picture Agency/Dimitris Legakis

The Co-op is to ban the use of Chinese CCTV from its chain of supermarkets after warnings over ethical concerns and security risks.

‌The company is to “phase out” all CCTV cameras from the Chinese firm Hikvison amid concerns over their alleged use in suppressing Uyghur Muslims and the potential security risks over China’s ability to access data.

‌It follows similar moves by supermarket chains including Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons and Iceland and a decision by the UK Government to stop installing Chinese-linked CCTV cameras in “sensitive” buildings.

‌Hikvision has been banned from supplying its technology in the US after being judged an unacceptable risk to national security. Under Chinese law, companies must “support, assist and co-operate” with state intelligence work.

‌In a letter to Big Brother Watch, the group that has been campaigning for a nationwide ban, the Co-op said: “No new Hikvision hardware will be installed in Co-op premises, and existing hardware will be phased out as and when the equipment requires replacing or when a store is refurbished.”

‌Co-op said it never had a “direct relationship” with Hikvision but had installed them via a security partner.

Co-op said it never had a 'direct relationship' with Hikvision - Adobe Stock

No Hikvision software had ever been used so no data had been shared with the company but camera hardware would now be purchased from an alternative south Korean firm, Hanwha.

‌Madeleine Stone, Big Brother Watch’s legal and policy officer, welcomed the move but said it left the Government and public authorities falling behind the private sector.

‌“It is frankly shameful that supermarkets are taking more decisive action against Chinese CCTV than our own Government, leaving thousands of these cameras watching us in our hospitals and schools,” she told The Sunday Telegraph.

‌“A British ban on Hikvision is long overdue and the Government should urgently commission a review of the scale, capabilities and impact of modern CCTV to safeguard privacy and security in the UK.”

Story continues

‘Police forces are shot through’

‌It is estimated that Hikvision CCTV cameras are used by up to 60 per cent of UK public bodies including schools.

‌A survey earlier this year by the surveillance commissioner Prof Fraser Sampson also found police forces are “shot through” with Chinese-made cameras despite security concerns including equipment from Huawei which was banned last year from the UK’s 5G phone network.

‌Hikvision said it was “categorically false” to say it posed a threat to national security, adding that it had scrupulously followed UK rules and regulations.

It said it sold its products via distribution partners which meant it had no access to the end-user’s data, nor any ability to share it.

It said it had engaged with governments over “misunderstandings” regarding allegations of human rights abuses which it took very seriously.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.