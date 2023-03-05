Co-Champions! UM survives Pitt to win share of ACC title for first time in 10 years

Ten years after the Miami Hurricanes won their first ACC title, there they were again, standing on a ladder, cutting down the nets at the Watsco Center after surviving a thriller 78-76 over Pitt to earn a share of the league crown.

The students, who packed both ends of the arena, stormed the court, and belted out “We Are the Champions!”

Few would have guessed at the start of this season that the Hurricanes and Pitt would be playing for first place in the ACC, but there they were Saturday night, putting on a show for the sold-out crowd.

The student tickets were gone one hour after they became available last Sunday, the atmosphere was electric, and the 16th-ranked Hurricanes delivered.

Pitt, which was picked second from last in 14th place in the preseason poll, gave Miami all it could handle, but the Hurricanes prevailed with the help of a career-high six three pointers from sophomore Wooga Poplar. Miami shares the regular season title with Virginia.

Jordan Miller had 17 points and eight rebounds. Norchad Omier scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

The game came down to the final possession. Omier missed a free throw with nine seconds to go, Pitt center Federiko Federiko got the defensive rebound, and Blake Hinson had a chance to win with a three, but missed his shot with two seconds on the clock and the Canes grabbed the ball until the final whistle.

With the win, Miami picked up its fourth Top-25 victory to claim a share of the ACC title—the second in program history— and earn the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament. Miami also set a program record for home wins (16), plus tied its top marks for both total regular season victories (24) and ACC wins (15).

The last time the Hurricanes ended the regular season on atop the ACC was in 2013, when the stars of the team were Shane Larkin, Kenny Kadji, Julian Gamble, Reggie Johnson, Durand Scott, Trey McKinney Jones and Rion Brown.

That team, which wound up reaching the Sweet 16, was taller, but otherwise, quite similar to this one. Both teams relied heavily on transfers. Both were made up largely of older, experienced players. And both had the kind of locker room chemistry coaches dream about.

Both teams loved to share the ball. It didn’t matter who scored, just so long as he was wearing a Miami jersey.

Saturday was the Hurricanes’ Senior Day and that team spirit was celebrated. The seniors honored were Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller, Harlond Beverly, Anthony Walker

Miami ended the regular season 24-6 overall and 15-5 in the ACC. Pitt is 21-10 and 14-6.