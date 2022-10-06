CNN's Jim Sciutto is taking a personal leave of absence from the network

Stephen Battaglio
·1 min read
CNN anchor Jim Sciutto speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference on October 19, 2021 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
CNN anchor Jim Sciutto speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference on October 19, 2021 in Beverly Hills. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Jim Sciutto, a CNN daytime anchor and chief national security correspondent, has taken a personal leave of absence following an internal investigation into an incident while traveling for the network earlier this year.

CNN staffers were told of the leave on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly. A CNN representative declined comment, noting that the company does not discuss personnel matters.

Sciutto, who co-anchors the mid-morning hours for the network, has been off since Monday. Another person briefed on the situation said Sciutto is expected to return in several weeks.

Sciutto, 52, reportedly suffered a fall during an overseas stopover trip on the way back from Ukraine where he was reporting earlier this year. The matter, first reported by the Daily Beast, was investigated by CNN and the company mandated that he take time off.

Sciutto joined CNN in 2013 after a government stint serving as chief of staff and senior advisor to the U.S. Ambassador to China. He previously worked at ABC News where he was a senior foreign correspondent based in London.

He married to Gloria Riviera, a Washington-based correspondent for ABC News.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

