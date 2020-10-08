CNN's instant poll says Harris won VP debate

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) won the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle Tuesday night — at least in the eyes of those who responded to a rapid CNN reaction poll.

The instant survey showed 59 percent of those who watched the event thought Harris out-performed Vice President Mike Pence on stage, compared to just 38 percent who thought Pence won the night. Harris also improved her favorability rating by seven points in the poll, while Pence's numbers remained flat in that category.









Results of the CNN instant poll: 59% say Harris won, 38% say Pence won. pic.twitter.com/aiy7Ee3Mx3 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 8, 2020

Those numbers almost certainly won't be stagnant in the next few days as viewers take more time to process the debate, but, for now, Harris appears to have the upper hand.

