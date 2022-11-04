CNN's Ana Navarro Says Biden Administration 'Sucks' At Critical Midterm Function

CNN’s Ana Navarro said Thursday the Biden administration “sucks” at winning over Hispanic voters. (Watch the video below.)

During a panel on “CNN Tonight,” Republican Scott Jennings argued that Republicans have a more persuasive platform to lure in Latinos.

“What is the Republican message in this election?” he said. “You’re being economically disadvantaged by the Biden administration and they’re not keeping your neighborhoods safe because of the national crime wave.”

Jennings emphasized that Republicans have made inroads with the strategy.

Navarro, also a Republican, chimed in with a mildly vulgar rebuke of the White House’s approach.

“I’ll tell you something, the Biden administration sucks at tooting their own horn,” she said. “I told them this to their own face. Look, they’ve done things like issue temporary protective status for Venezuelans, which is a very big deal for the Hispanic community. But they don’t toot their own horn.”

Navarro contrasted that with former President Donald Trump and his administration, which often used “smoke and mirrors” to tout successes in the Latino community and got “people clapping like trained seals.”

“Those things matter,” she said.

Navarro may have reason for concern. In disturbing news for the Democratic party, a late-September Pew Research poll indicated that less than 50% of Latinos do not see a “major difference” between the parties despite stark differences on abortion, gun control and immigration. But a strong majority of Latinos still believe Democrats care about them more, according to the poll.

Meanwhile Republicans, emboldened by Trump winning more of the vote in South Texas than most Republicans ever had in 2020, are seeking to convert Democratic areas there and elsewhere near the border, The New York Times reported. But Hispanic voters in big cities like Houston have remained mostly loyal to Democratic candidates, and the Democrats are counting on their support this time around, the newspaper added.

Story continues

H/T Mediaite

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...