CNN Worldwide CFO Neil Chugani Resigns 7 Months After Discovery Merger

CNN Worldwide CFO Neil Chugani has resigned seven months after the Discovery merger, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Prior to the merger, Chugani previously oversaw Discovery’s strategy and operations for its direct-to-consumer business after being tapped by Discovery in 2020 for the role as well as serve as CFO of its streaming vertical.

CNN has faced a slew of changes since Chris Licht took over as CEO following the merger, including key staffing changes which saw the exit of network staples like “Reliable Sources'” Brian Stelter and John Harwood, among others.

Prior to joining Google, Chugani was group CFO at BBC Worldwide, the commercial and international arm of the BBC, held senior executive positions at Sky, and was a technology and media banker at Goldman Sachs.

