CNN tells Kirstie Alley to ‘change the channel’ after actor criticises network’s Covid coverage

Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of ‘The Fanatic’ on 22 August 2019 in Hollywood, California (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

CNN has offered a stern retort to Kirstie Alley after the actor criticised its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alley, a vocal Trump supporter, shared two tweets on Friday claiming CNN was stoking “fear” among its viewers by covering the crisis. More than 200,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the US.

“I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers!” Alley wrote in one of her tweets.

“I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!! FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG!”

CNN’s communications account responded: "Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel – just like countless viewers did every time Veronica’s Closet came on TV.

“But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask.”

The Independent has contacted Alley’s representative for comment.

Alley starred in the NBC sitcom Veronica’s Closet for three seasons between 1997 and 2000. She was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her performance as lead character Ronnie Chase.

Earlier this month, Alley, who endorsed Trump in 2016, declared her attention to support him again in the 2020 presidential race.

Asked about the endorsement, Trump replied by stating that Alley “did very well in Hollywood”, is “great”, and has “great hair”.