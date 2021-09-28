CNN Taps Scott Galloway As Host For New Streaming Service

CNN has tapped marketing professor Scott Galloway to host a show for its upcoming subscription streaming service, CNN+, set to debut in the first quarter of 2022.

Galloway’s show will focus on “the news and conversations where business and technology collide.” A professor of marketing at NYU’s Stern School of Business, Galloway is the host of the Prof G Show podcast and the co-host of the Pivot podcast. Galloway is an entrepreneur who founded companies including Prophet, Red Envelope, L2 and Section4, and recently authored the book Post Corona: From Crisis to Opportunity.

More from Deadline

CNN said that Galloway’s show will be among the slate of original, live programming that will be available when CNN+ launches. CNN’s cable news rival Fox News launched its own subscription streaming service, Fox Nation, in 2018, and it features shows like Tucker Carlson Today and new episodes of Cops. MSNBC has its own streaming channel, The Choice from MSNBC, on the Peacock platform.

Other plans for CNN+ include a show anchored by Kasie Hunt, who recently joined the network after exiting NBC News this past summer. CNN also recently hired a team of executives for the service.

Galloway is currently on the board of currently on the board of Panera and Ledger, and has served on the boards of The New York Times Company, Urban Outfitters, and UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.