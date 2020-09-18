CNN Sums Up Donald Trump's Lack Of Scientific Credentials With 1 Stinging Graphic

CNN used a stinging graphic to point out the folly of President Donald Trump’s contradiction of his own administration’s experts during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “New Day,” host John Berman compared Trump’s medical qualifications with those of Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trump this week contradicted Redfield on the timeline for a vaccine (the president suggested it would be available much sooner than Redfield believes) and on the importance of wearing face masks in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The left-hand side of CNN’s graphic showed Redfield’s extensive credentials — from his degree from Georgetown University to his 20 years serving in the U.S. Army Medical Corps.

On the right appeared Trump’s sole medical-related achievement — that his uncle, John Trump, was a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“He also lies about everything from crowd sizes to injecting disinfectant, so there’s that,” added Berman.

Check out the clip here:

JUST NOW: "Dr. Redfield has a medical degree from Georgetown. He's a professor at the University of Maryland, he served on an advisory counsel on HIV/AIDS, he's been CDC director since 2018. As for Donald Trump, his uncle taught at M.I.T."@NewDaypic.twitter.com/wQ5nnA18BO — John Berman (@JohnBerman) September 17, 2020

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.

Continue reading on HuffPost