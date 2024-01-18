CNN Sets Debut Of ‘United States Of Scandal With Jake Tapper’ Limited Series

CNN will premiere the six-part series United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper on Feb. 18.

The series will feature figures who have been in the spotlight in various political scandals, with Tapper interviewing former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, actress Rielle Hunter, former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreebey and former CIA officer Valerie Plame.

In a statement, Tapper said that the series was “a surreal chance to go back and talk to the major players and unpack what actually happened, getting at the real truths and the confounding motivations and decisions.”

Two episodes will air for the series debut at 9 p.m. ET, and the remaining episodes will air at that time on subsequent Sundays.

The series comes from CNN Originals and is produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation. Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman are executive producers for IPC; Tapper, showrunner Gil Marsden and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Katie Hinman are EPs for CNN. Entelis is executive vice president for talent, CNN Originals and creative development.

