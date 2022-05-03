CNN Roasted for Having Jeffrey Toobin on to Talk About the End of Roe v Wade

Ross A. Lincoln
·3 min read

On Monday night a leaked draft opinion all but confirmed that the increasingly unaccountable Supreme Court of the United States intends to abolish the right to an abortion. And for some reason, CNN decided to bring Jeffrey Toobin on the air to talk about it shortly after.

And a big topic at hand: Whether or not the leak itself, rather than the decision, is bad for the Supreme Court.

Of course, the cable network was thoroughly mocked for it by frustrated supporters of Roe v Wade who saw both the decision to have Toobin on, and what the discussion focused on, as a sad failure on CNN’s part.

Toobin appeared on “Anderson Cooper 360” in a segment excerpted and shared by CNN media reporter Brian Stelter. The excerpt shared by Stelter focused on a peculiar element of the matter: The leak itself.

Toobin, a lawyer and legal analyst, was caught masturbating during a work zoom call in 2020. After losing one of his jobs and spending a short period of time away from the spotlight, he has largely returned to his pre-Zoom mishap prominence, something that has been criticized well before tonight.

That whole thing was repeatedly mentioned by people who objected to the substance of his comments as well as his appearance at all — apparently via Zoom. You can see a sampling of those reactions below.

Others pointed out that Toobin’s alarmist adoption of GOP talking points is at odds with court history, including the Roe v Wade decision itself.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.
Update your settings here to see it.
