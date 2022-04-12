CNN+ reportedly bringing in under 10,000 daily users

Brigid Kennedy, Staff Writer
·1 min read
CNN sign.
CNN sign. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Maybe it's ... just a rocky start?

Only about two weeks into its launch, fewer than 10,000 people are reportedly using CNN+ on a daily basis, CNBC writes per individuals familiar with the matter.

For context, CNN's cable network last year brought in an average of 773,000 total viewers a day, per CNBC. And entertainment-focused streaming service Disney+ reported 10 million subscribers on its first day.

Notably, though the news streaming service launched on March 29, it only just became available on Roku on Monday, and still isn't available on Android TV. Still, its sub-par start "casts doubt on the future of the application" given the recent merger of CNN parent company WarnerMedia and Discovery, CNBC writes.

"We continue to be happy with the launch and its progress after only two weeks," a CNN spokesperson said of the platform.

An exact number of CNN+ subscribers has yet to be released, but ex-WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar seemed "upbeat" about the platform's draw when speaking with CNBC last week.

It's also possible that CNN+ will be eventually rolled into a bundle offering alongside HBO Max and Discovery+, sources said. Whatever happens, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has yet to comment as to how he's leaning.

In February, he told CNBC he'd want to see how CNN+ fared before making any decisions.

"I haven't gotten a business review on what CNN+ is going to be and how it's going to be offered," the CEO said previously.

Zaslav might have to move fast, however, if he wants to keep CNN+ from becoming the new Quibi.

