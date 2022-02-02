CNN president Jeff Zucker announced Wednesday that he's resigning for not disclosing a consensual relationship with a colleague.

Zucker said in a note to employees, "As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong."

The colleague, who is not leaving the company, said in a statement, "Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday."

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said in a companywide memo that he accepted Zucker’s resignation.

"We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years," Kilar said.

Kilar said three senior leaders, Michael Bass, Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz, will serve as interim co-heads of CNN. This begins Wednesday "through what you should anticipate will be through the close of the pending transaction with Discovery," Kilar said in a statement to employees.

CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns, says he failed to disclose consensual relationship with colleague originally appeared on abcnews.go.com