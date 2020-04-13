CNN, MSNBC Cut Away From Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Briefing As Anchors Protest Airing Of “Propaganda” Video

Click here to read the full article.

CNN and MSNBC cut away from Donald Trump’s coronavirus press briefing on Monday, with anchors protesting that the White House was using the time to air a “propaganda” video to praise the president’s response to the crisis.

“We are going to avoid airing any more of this White House briefing until it returns to what it was supposed to be, which was the Coronavirus Task Force briefing providing medical information,” said Ari Melber on MSNBC, who called the video “some kind of backward looking edited video propaganda.”

On CNN, John King said, “To play a propaganda video at taxpayer expense in the White House briefing room is a new — you can insert your favorite word here in this administration.”

MSNBC aired the complete video before breaking away; CNN cut away earlier. They eventually returned to the briefing as Trump took questions from reporters.

The video appeared to have been motivated by a New York Times report over the weekend — He Could Have Seen What Was Coming: Behind Trump’s Failure On the Virus.

The video featured clips highlighting where Trump took decisive action, along with other political figures such as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and California Governor Gavin Newsom praising his response. But it did not include moments in February and early March where the president downplayed the threat of the virus.

