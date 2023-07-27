CNN Leads News and Doc Emmy Nomination Tally; Canceled ‘Vice News Tonight’ Dominates Among Programs

CNN leads this year’s News & Documentary Emmy nominations, with 45 overall — including seven for “Anderson Cooper 360.” Meanwhile, “Vice News Tonight,” which was canceled this spring, landed 28 nominations — helping Vice News score a total of 30, good enough for second place among outlets.

Among broadcasters, ABC and PBS were tops at 26 nominations each.

“The News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor the work of dedicated professionals working at the highest level of the broadcast journalism and documentary filmmaking professions,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS. “They pay tribute to the journalists who bring us up-to-the-minute reporting on the critical stories of our time, and the documentary storytellers who explore important social, cultural, and political issues in great depth. NATAS is proud to celebrate the work of this year’s nominees.”

The 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards received more than 2300 submissions from the calendar year of 2022, and nominations were judged by a pool of over 1000 people from across the television and streaming/digital media news and documentary community. This year’s News & Doc Emmys will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27 (news categories) and on Thursday, Sept. 28 (doc categories) at the Palladium Times Square in New York.

Here are the nominees across 62 categories:

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC)

Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell (CBS)

CBS Mornings (CBS)

Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)

Outstanding Recorded News Program

60 Minutes (CBS)

The Circus (Showtime)

Nightline (ABC)

Sunday Morning (CBS)

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Yousur Al-Hlou (The New York Times)

Ellison Barber (NBC)

Zinhle Essamuah (NBC)

Ashan Singh (ABC)

Selina Wang (CNN)

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

CBS Mornings (CBS)

Uvalde

CNN Worldwide (CNN)

Russian Invasion of Ukraine

CNN Worldwide (CNN)

The War in Ukraine

NBC News Specials + NBC News Now (NBC)

Hurricane Ian

NBC News Specials (NBC)

Uvalde School Shooting

Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage

20/20 (ABC)

Putin’s War: The Battle to Save Ukraine

60 Minutes (CBS)

Platform 4

Erin Burnett OutFront (CNN)

Fleeing Ukraine

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Inside Kyiv During the Start of Russia’s Invasion

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

Shimon Prokupecz: Unraveling Uvalde

BBC World News America (BBC World News)

Afghanistan Under the Taliban

BBC World News America (BBC World News)

War in Ukraine

Clarissa Ward: War in Ukraine (CNN)

Matthew Chance: Ukraine (CNN)

Nick Paton Walsh: Ukraine’s Bitter War (CNN)

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

60 Minutes (CBS)

Belief in the Ballot, Dominion, and Voting Rights & Wrongs

60 Minutes (CBS)

War in Ukraine

ABC News (ABC)

Uvalde 365: A Year in the Community

Nightline (ABC)

A Reckoning: The Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Putin’s War on Ukraine

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute (CNN)

Nelly Cheboi – Upcycling Tech to Uplift Lives

I Stutter (The New York Times)

Meet the Woman Fighting for the Rights of Voters Who Can’t Read (ProPublica)

Nightline (ABC)

Swimming While Black

Sunday NFL Countdown (ESPN)

Phil & Franco

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Airlines are Turning to Black Women to Save Them

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form

60 Minutes (CBS)

Sharswood

In Real Life (Newsy)

The New Death

NBC News Digital (NBC)

Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary

Nightline (ABC)

Mi Niño: Chile’s Stolen Children

Op-Docs (The New York Times)

My Disability Roadmap

Vice World News (Vice)

The Teenage Mafia Academy

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis and Nightline (ABC)

Inside Kharkiv’s Battle of Resilience

Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

10-Year-Old Trapped with the Uvalde School Shooter Repeatedly Called 911 for Help

How Mormon Church ‘Help Line’ Hid Child Sex Abuse (The Associated Press)

Nightline (ABC)

The Horrors in Bucha

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Inside Somalia’s Nightmare Drought

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form

60 Minutes (CBS)

Pathogen X

Frontline, ITV (PBS)

Putin’s War at Home

NBC Nightly Films (NBC)

The Reckoning: An American Genocide

Nightline (ABC)

Saving Malaika

On Assignment with Richard Engel (MSNBC)

Ukraine: The Search for Justice

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

Investigating Uvalde

CBS Mornings (CBS)

Decades of Exposure

How Iran’s Security Forces Use Rape to Quell Protests (CNN)

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer (CNN)

Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer (CNN)

Russia Plunders Sudan’s Gold To Boost Putin’s War in Ukraine

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form

Frontline (PBS)

Afghanistan Undercover

Frontline, The Associated Press, SITU Research (PBS)

Crime Scene: Bucha

Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit (The New York Times)

That Killed Dozens in Bucha

Trafficked with Mariana van Zelle (National Geographic)

Fish Pirates

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Above the Law: Investigating the Louisville Metro Police Department

Outstanding Live News Special

ABC News Live (ABC)

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Mission | Liftoff To Space

ABC News Special Report (ABC)

Queen Elizabeth

CBS News (CBS)

CBS News: America Decides Campaign ‘22 – Midterm Elections

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later (CNN)

NBC News Specials (NBC)

Decision 2022: The Balance of Power

Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)

Decision 2022: Battle for the Power

Outstanding Recorded News Special

ABC News Live (ABC)

The Struggle to Understand

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents (ABC)

Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage

Burning Questions: Covering Climate Now (World)

Field Report with Paola Ramos (MSNBC)

Florida 2022

Sunday Morning (CBS)

CBS Sunday Morning: A Nation Divided?

Ukraine: A Mother’s War (NBC News Now)

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

On the Ground in Ukraine: A Vice News Tonight Special Report

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

CNN Tonight (CNN)

77 Minutes in Uvalde

Fareed Zakaria GPS (CNN)

The Fall of Kabul, One Year Later

State of the Union with Jake Tapper (CNN)

Russia’s War

This Week with George Stephanopoulos (ABC)

On the Brink of War

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Inside Rights: Teenagers Discuss Abortion

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion

All In with Chris Hayes (MSNBC)

From Kanye to Trump

State of the Union (CNN)

Jake Tapper on Trump’s dinner with antisemite

I’m a Pro-Life Pastor, but I Support a Woman’s Right to Choose (The New York Times)

The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them (The New York Times)

We Know the Real Cause of the Crisis in Our Hospitals. It’s Greed (The New York Times)

Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

Anderson Cooper and Olena Gnes – Mother of Three Living in a Bomb Shelter in Kviv

Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper Interviews Angel Garza

Erin Burnett OutFront (CNN)

Erin Burnett & Serhiy Perebyinis

The Lead with Jake Tapper (CNN)

Worldwide Exclusive: President Zelensky’s First Interview as War Leader

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer (CNN)

Blitzer & Adel Al-Jubeir

This Week with George Stephanopoulos (ABC)

Defying Putin on The Air

Today (NBC)

College Football Star’s Brave Decision

Outstanding Live Interview – Long Form

Amanpour (CNN)

Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov interviewed by Christiane Amanpour

Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Describes Her Experience Following Husband’s Attack That Was Intended for Her

The New York Times DealBook Summit (The New York Times)

Sam Bankman-Fried with Andrew Ross Sorkin

State of the Union with Jake Tapper (CNN)

Jake Tapper interview Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves

Today (NBC)

Savannah Guthrie Interviews Bill Barr

Outstanding Edited Interview

60 Minutes (CBS)

President Zelenskyy

CNN Special Report (CNN)

Finally Home: The Trevor Reed Interview

Dateline NBC (NBC)

Bill Barr: In the Eye of the Storm

Nightline (ABC)

Lia Thomas

World News Tonight with David Muir and 20/20 (ABC)

Breaking with the President: The Mike Pence Interview

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

In Real Life (Newsy)

Plastic Time Bomb

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

Amazon Mafia

World’s Untold Stories (CNN)

The Brain Collectors

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Where Protecting the Environment Gets You Killed

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

‘They’re Watching Us’: Inside the Company Surveilling Millions of Students

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

Fault Lines (Al Jazeera International USA)

A Toxic Feed: Social Media and Teen Mental Health

This Is What a Post-Roe Abortion Looks Like (The New York Times)

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Beyond Fentanyl

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Cuba’s Healthcare Crisis

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Post-Roe America

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

20/20 (ABC)

Cinderella: The Reunion

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents (ABC)

PRIDE: To Be Seen

CNN FlashDocs (CNN)

Taking on Taylor Swift

Nightline (ABC)

What America Owes: The Stolen Generation

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

The Dark Side of Manga

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

Africa+ (Bloomberg)

Black Snow: Nigeria’s Oil Catastrophe

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

Stolen Cars

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

(VICE) News Investigates: Mafia Land

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Undercover in Guyana

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage

Dateline NBC (NBC)

Dark Waters

Dateline NBC (NBC)

What Happened to Anton Black?

Soul of a Nation Presents (ABC)

X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

White Supremacy

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

No Justice for Women in the Taliban’s Afghanistan

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

11 Minutes (Paramount+)

Endangered (HBO Max)

POV (PBS)

Let the Little Light Shine

POV (PBS)

Wuhan Wuhan

Retrograde (National Geographic)

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (Netflix)

Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary

A Radical Life (Discovery+)

In Her Hands (Netflix)

Independent Lens (PBS)

Apart

POV (PBS)

Not Going Quietly

Watergate: High Crimes In The White House (CBS)

Outstanding Social Issue Documentary

America ReFramed (World)

Sapelo

Civil (Netflix)

The Janes (HBO Max)

MSNBC Films (MSNBC)

Model America

POV (PBS)

Accepted

Outstanding Investigative Documentary

Escape From Kabul (HBO Max)

FIFA Uncovered (Netflix)

Flight/Risk (Amazon Prime)

I Am Vanessa Guillen (Netflix)

POV (PBS)

Delikado

Outstanding Historical Documentary

CNN Original Series (CNN)

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal

Frontline, Retro Report (PBS)

American Reckoning

Hostages (HBO Max)

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix)

Waterman – Duke: Ambassador of Aloha (PBS)

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

CNN Films (CNN)

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Great Performances (PBS)

The Conductor

Is That Black Enough For You?!? (Netflix)

Let Me Be Me (VOD)

MTV Documentary Films (Paramount+)

Art & Krimes by Krimes

Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder)

Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary

Earthstorm (Netflix)

Good Night Oppy (Amazon Prime)

How To Survive A Pandemic (HBO Max)

Nova (PBS)

Augmented

Nova (PBS)

Ultimate Space Telescope

Outstanding Nature Documentary

America the Beautiful (Disney+)

Animal (Netflix)

The Green Planet (PBS)

Kangaroo Valley (Netflix)

Super/Natural (National Geographic)

Wildcat (Amazon Prime)

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

Eat The Rich: The GameStop (Netflix)

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire (HBO Max)

Independent Lens (PBS)

TikTok, Boom.

POV (PBS)

The Last Out

Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons (Hulu)

Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story (Hulu)

Hold Your Fire (AMC+)

MTV Documentary Films (Paramount+)

The Fire That Took Her

Supreme Team (Showtime)

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo (HBO Max)

Outstanding Short Documentary

The Flagmakers (National Geographic)

Guardian Documentaries (The Guardian)

Beirut Dreams in Color

MSNBC Films (MSNBC)

The Sentence of Michael Thompson

MTV Documentary Films (Paramount+)

As Far As They Can Run

Op-Docs (The New York Times)

MINK!

Best Documentary

CNN Films (CNN)

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Escape From Kabul (HBO Max)

Frontline, The Associated Press (PBS)

Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes

Good Night Oppy (Amazon Prime)

The Janes (HBO Max)

Outstanding News Program in Spanish

Al Punto (Univision)

Despierta America (Univision)

Noticias Telemundo en la Noche (Telemundo)

Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)

Noticiero Univision (Univision)

Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media

Ilia Calderon (Univision)

Maria Antonieta Collins (Univision)

Jorge Ramos (Univision)

Pedro Ultreras (Univision)

Julio Vaqueiro (Telemundo)

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

Aquí y Ahora (Univision)

Devastación de Ian

Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón (CNN en Español)

La Guerra de Rusia en Ucrania

Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)

Ira de Putin

Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)

Uvalde

Noticiero Univision (Univision)

Guerra en Ucrania

Noticiero Univision (Univision)

Masacre en Uvalde

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish

Aquí y Ahora (Univision)

Persecución Mortal

Aquí y Ahora (Univision)

Se Busca Trabajo

Caro Quintero: Narco de Narcos (VIX)

Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón (CNN en Español)

Protected Witness

Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)

Unidad Investigativa: Venezolanos

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

Aqui y Ahora/Univision Investiga (Univision)

Ley de la selva

Fentanilo: futura para el narco, muerte para la humanidad (Vix)

Ritos De Pasaje (Vice)

Sicarios

A Sense Of Community (Al Jazeera International USA)

Iztapalapa

Univision Noticias (Univision)

Unidos en Iowa: Latinos luchan por apoyos económicos en tiempos de pandemia

Outstanding Interactive Media

CNN Digital (CNN)

How Iran’s Security Forces Use Rape to Quell Protests

The DJ and the War Crimes (Rolling Stone)

Extreme Heat Will Change Us (The New York Times)

How We Went Inside the Apocalyptic Worldview of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ (The New York Times)

‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray (The New York Times)

Outstanding Writing: News

60 Minutes (CBS)

The Lost Souls of Bucha

60 Minutes (CBS)

Pathogen X

60 Minutes (CBS)

Platform 4

Fault Lines (Al Jazeera International USA)

The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

Cocaine Queens

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

Fish Pirates

Outstanding Research: News

CNN Newsroom (CNN)

The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Frontline (PBS)

Afghanistan Undercover

Frontline, The Associated Press, SITU Research (PBS)

Crime Scene: Bucha

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer (CNN)

Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate

The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them (The New York Times)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

White Supremacy

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Undercover in Guyana

Outstanding Direction: News

ABC News (ABC)

Election Night 2022

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents (ABC)

Pride: To Be Seen

CBS Saturday Morning (CBS)

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later (CNN)

Soul of a Nation Presents (ABC)

X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

Outstanding Video Journalism

60 Minutes (CBS)

Return to Gorongosa

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Battle for Bakhmut

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Mafia Land

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains

Outstanding Editing: News

Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit (The New York Times)

That Killed Dozens in Bucha

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

Cocaine Queens

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

White Supremacy

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Battle for the South of Ukraine

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Beyond Fentanyl

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News

AMHQ (The Weather Channel)

Resilience and Adaptation 40 Years into the Future

As Equals (CNN)

The Dangers of Mercury in Skin Whitening Products Explained

CNN Digital (CNN)

From HRH to Consort, CNN Explains how British Royal Titles Work

A Fact-Checked Debate About Legal Weed (Vox)

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Mafia Land

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

Queer Kabul

Winter Sports Week (Vox)

Outstanding Writing: Documentary

Frontline (PBS)

Lies, Politics and Democracy

Good Night Oppy (Amazon Prime)

Hostages (HBO Max)

Nothing Compares (Showtime)

POV (PBS)

Not Going Quietly

Outstanding Research: Documentary

37 Words (ESPN)

Frontline, The Associated Press (PBS)

Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes

Hostages (HBO Max)

The Janes (HBO Max)

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power (Peacock)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

Outstanding Direction: Documentary

In Her Hands (Netflix)

The Janes (HBO Max)

Master of Light (HBO Max)

Nothing Compares (Showtime)

Retrograde (National Geographic)

Wildcat (Amazon Prime)

Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary

Master of Light (HBO Max)

Nuisance Bear (The New Yorker)

Op-Docs (The New York Times)

Long Line of Ladies

Retrograde (National Geographic)

Super/Natural (National Geographic)

Outstanding Editing: Documentary

CNN Films (CNN)

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

In Her Hands (Netflix)

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power (Peacock)

Master of Light (HBO Max)

Retrograde (National Geographic)

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary

Good Night Oppy (Amazon Prime)

How to Change Your Mind (Netflix)

Lincoln’s Dilemma (Apple TV+)

The Principles of Pleasure (Netflix)

A Trip to Infinity (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Composition

Body Parts (Starz)

CNN Films (CNN)

Julia

Exposing Muybridge (VOD)

Good Night Oppy (Amazon Prime)

Wildcat (Amazon Prime)

Outstanding Sound

A Trip to Infinity (Netflix)

Good Night Oppy (Amazon Prime)

Great Performances (PBS)

Now Hear This

Nuisance Bear (The New Yorker)

Our Universe (Netflix)

Retrograde (National Geographic)

Super/Natural (National Geographic)

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

ABC News Studios (Hulu)

Wild Crime: Murder in Yosemite

CNN Original Series (CNN)

The Murdochs: Empire of Influence

Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up (Investigation Discovery)

Inside the Mind of a Con Artist (Curiosity Stream)

The Pez Outlaw (VOD)

Technical Excellence: News

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later (CNN)

NBC News Election Coverage (NBC)

Decision 2022 Midterm Elections

NBC News Election Coverage (NBC)

New Media Element Builder (CNN)

Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)

Decision 2022: Battle for the Power

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story (Hulu)

Captive Audience “Shocking” Trailer

Nova (PBS)

Augmented

Retrograde (National Geographic)

Shark Week (Discovery Channel)

“Seal Cam” / Shark Week 2022

Super/Natural (National Geographic)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News

Arabi Tornado (WDSU- TV, New Orleans)

The Caldor Fire: The Race to Save Tahoe (KXTV ABC10, Sacramento)

Hurricane Ida (WDSU-TV, New Orleans)

NBC 10 Philadelphia (WCAU-TV, Philadelphia)

Breaking News Coverage of Severe Weather

Tragedy At Robb Elementary (KENS-TV, San Antonio)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report

ABC 15 News at 10 (KNXV-TV, Phoenix)

Adopted, Abused, and Abandoned: Uncovering a Years-Long Failure to Protect Children

Eyewitness News at 10 (WWL-TV, New Orleans)

The Man Behind the Warehouse

KING 5 News (KING-TV, Seattle)

COVID Exemptions for a Price

KXTV ABC10 (KXTV, Sacramento)

Fire – Power – Money: How Governor Gavin Newsom Protected PG&E

The Reveal (WXIA 11Alive, Atlanta)

Terminal

