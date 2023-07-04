CNN Host Responds To Brazen Trump Campaign Claim With Disbelief

CNN’s Phil Mattingly on Monday couldn’t quite believe a Trump campaign response to a Washington Post question about the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election result.

A Trump spokesperson falsely claimed to the Post that “the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen” and suggested the ex-POTUS deserved credit for “doing the right thing, working to make sure that all the fraud was investigated and dealt with.”

“It’s like, is everyone just numb at this point?” Mattingly asked.

“Like, everything about that statement is a lie. An unequivocal, unambiguous lie,” he added, noting how the Trump campaign was “just tossing that out there the middle of a campaign where he is the front-runner by 30 plus points.”

Trump remains under investigation for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia, just one of a slew of legal troubles currently facing the former president.

