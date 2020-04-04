CNN Host Erin Burnett Cries During Live Interview With Widow Of Coronavirus Victim

Click here to read the full article.

CNN host Erin Burnett couldn’t get through a live interview Friday night before crying during an emotional talk with a woman whose husband has just died from coronavirus complications.

The interview happened on her Erin Burnett Out Front show on CNN. The interview subject, Maura Lewinger of Queens, New York, shared her story about losing her husband, Joseph, and having to say goodbye over Facetime as he died.

“They put him on a ventilator in the morning and transferred him to ICU, then I spoke to that nurse and he was very reassuring and I asked him to play music and he did,” Lewinger said.

Then things took a turn for the worse.

Later, after another Facetime session and an indication from doctors that they were “concerned,” she received terrible news. The hospital said they ‘”had thrown the kitchen sink at him and I’m afraid he doesn’t have any more time,” Lewinger said.

During their final Facetime goodbyes, “I thanked him for being the most amazing husband and for making me feel so cherished and loved every single day… so, yes, I was with him when he passed.”

Burnett tried to ask Lewinger a followup question, but was overcome by her own grief (see the reaction around 10:20 on the video below).

“I think your love for him….,” Burnett began, then put her head in her hands and wept. She quickly recovered. “Sorry, made me cry… it’s a beautiful thing. But I also wanted everyone to know the love that your community had for your husband,” Burnett finally said.





