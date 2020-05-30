CNN Headquarters in Atlanta Vandalized During Protests Over Police Killings

The exterior of the CNN Center in Atlanta was vandalized on Friday during protests over the death of George Floyd and numerous other black men and women at the hands of police.

The large CNN sign outside the center was spray painted and some of the building’s windows were smashed, a CNN reporter on the scene said.

“This is terrible to witness,” CNN’s Nick Valencia, who estimated there were over 1,000 demonstrators at the scene, said.

The Atlanta protests are just one of many happening nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after a white officer in Minneapolis choked him with his knee for several minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter earlier on Friday.





JUST IN: Multiple police vehicles have had their windows broken in front of the CNN Center in Atlanta. Protests are taking place in multiple cities over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. https://t.co/qyXUVIB6wp pic.twitter.com/wOXefI6G53

— CNN (@CNN) May 30, 2020





