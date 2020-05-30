CNN Headquarters In Atlanta Breached By Crowd Protesting George Floyd’s Death – Updated

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED 6:15 PM, MONDAY After being driven away by police, demonstrators regrouped in front of CNN’s Atlanta headquarters, throwing objects, breaking the front window and some even breaching the entryway.

PREVIOUSLY, MONDAY Protesters in Atlanta on Friday marched on the headquarters of CNN, gathering by the hundreds in front of the building, defacing the giant-sized network logo out front and destroying police cars when authorities began to disperse the crowd.

Protesters getting dispersed by police as the destruction if police cars outside the CNN Center continues pic.twitter.com/CoRwbKY7jj — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020





The incident came after three days and nights of protest in Milwaukee over the death of George Floyd who, videos showed, was prone when a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck. Floyd screamed, “I can’t breathe!” multiple times before he died.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

The family of George Floyd is calling for an upgrade in the criminal charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, from 3rd degree murder to 1st degree. The key to an upgrade in charges revolves around a determination of Chauvin’s intent and premeditation to cause Floyd’s death.

The family also wants charges against the three other officers at the scene.

“We call on authorities to revise the charges to reflect the true culpability of this officer,” the family statement reads. Later in the statement, the family says, “For four officers to inflict this kind of unnecessary, lethal force – or watch it happen – despite outcry from witnesses who were recording the violence – demonstrates a breakdown in training and policy by the City.”

Other protests broke out on Friday in Brooklyn, San Jose, Los Angeles and Washington D.C., where the Secret Service put the White House on lock down as protesters gathered outside.

