CNN Fires Chris Cuomo For Advising Brother On Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired on Saturday, less than a week after documents showed just how deep the journalist was involved in helping his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), respond to allegations of sexual harassment.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” CNN Communications said in a statement. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

Statement on Chris Cuomo’s termination from CNN. pic.twitter.com/yKPwYtMznD — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 4, 2021

Cuomo was suspended on Tuesday following the release of documents as part of Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into Andrew Cuomo’s behavior while governor. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August after James released a damning report detailing claims by 11 women who said he acted inappropriately while in office.

Documents showed texts between Chris Cuomo and his brother’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, in early March of this year.

“Please help me with prep,” the CNN anchor texted.

In another message, Chris Cuomo said he had “a lead on the wedding girl,” one of the governor’s accusers.

The CNN anchor previously admitted his involvement in helping his brother back in March, but the newly released texts show just how deeply involved he was in the scandal.

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo said in a statement Saturday. “So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

Cuomo previously addressed the controversy after he was suspended from CNN.

“It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing. But I understand it,” Cuomo said on “Let’s Get After It” following his suspension earlier this week from CNN.

“And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past, and I mean it,” Cuomo continued. “It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do, is compromise any of my colleagues.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.