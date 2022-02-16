CNN executive Allison Gollust resigns, following Jeff Zucker, after probe finds 'issues' related to Cuomos

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Allison Gollust, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at CNN, has resigned following an investigation into “issues associated with Chris Cuomo and former Governor Andrew Cuomo,” according to a company memo obtained by USA TODAY.

WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar said in a memo to staff Tuesday that a third-party investigation found that Gollust – along with the network's former chief Jeff Zucker and ousted CNN anchor Chris Cuomo – violated company policies.

"I realize this news is troubling, disappointing, and, frankly, difficult to read," Kilar wrote. "We have the highest standards of journalistic integrity at CNN, and those rules must apply to everyone equally."

In Kilar's memo, he said the investigation that concluded last week relied on interviews and a review of 100,000-plus texts and emails. The inquiry was performed by a third-party law firm and led by a former federal judge, the memo said.

The departure of Gollust follows the disclosure of a sexual relationship between her Zucker, which was previously cited as the cause of the CNN chief's ouster on Feb. 2.

Gollust fired back in a statement to USA TODAY Tuesday night.

"WarnerMedia's statement tonight is an attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the wake of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks," she said. "It is deeply disappointing that after spending the past nine years defending and upholding CNN's highest standards of journalistic integrity, I would be treated this way as I leave. But I do so with my head held high, knowing that I gave my heart and soul to working with the finest journalists in the world."

USA TODAY has reached out to Zucker for further comment.

Gollust's resignation comes two weeks after Zucker left the network, following an inquiry into the scandal that led CNN to fire top anchor Cuomo in December. The network terminated Cuomo for helping his brother, embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was accused of sexual harassment.

Zucker wrote in a staff memo earlier this month that, as part of the Cuomo investigation, he was asked about a "consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years."

"I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years," he continued. "I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

Gollust, a key Zucker lieutenant, previously reported to Zucker and served as his top spokeswoman, both at CNN and his earlier tenure at NBC.

"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years," Gollust said in a statement at the time of Zucker's resignation, asserting their sexual relationship was more recent and that she planned to remain in her role. "Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time." Both Gollust and Zucker are divorced.

Zucker stood by Cuomo for months despite revelations the anchor consulted with his brother over how to respond to a sexual harassment scandal that enveloped the governor. Cuomo was fired late last year, more than three months after Andrew Cuomo resigned. A series of interim hosts has filled in on the 9 p.m. EST slot formerly occupied by "Cuomo Prime Time."

Kilar named three CNN execs – Michael Bass, Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz – as interim replacements for Zucker, who he said would remain in place until Discovery's merger with WarnerMedia is completed this spring.

Contributing: Gary Levin

