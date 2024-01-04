CNN New Year’s Eve Special Tops Cable With 2.33 Million Viewers

CNN’s New’s Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen drew 2.33 million viewers, up 12% from the previous year.

The network said that it was the second largest audience for its New Year’s Eve special since they were started in 2007.

The special drew 802,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo. That compares to 806,000 viewers in the demo in 2022.

The network said that its audience grew to 3.41 million and 1.24 million in the 25-54 demo during the 11 p.m. ET to 12:30 p.m. ET time frame, when the ball dropped in Times Square. That compares to 3 million total viewers and 1.2 million 25-54 last year. With live digital streaming added, the audience during that time period grew to 3.44 million.

This past New Year’s Eve also saw a boost in audience for another longtime special, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The special was up 30% in primetime for ABC, while its late-night edition drew 18 million viewers, rising to 22.2 million by the time the ball dropped in Times Square.

