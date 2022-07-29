CNN Early Start Anchor Laura Jarrett Welcomes Daughter June Tahay: 'Big Appetite and a Big Voice'

CNN Early Start Anchor Laura Jarrett Welcomes Daughter June Tahay: ‘She Has a Big Appetite and a Big Voice'

CNN

Laura Jarrett's family just got a little bit bigger!

The CNN Early Start co-anchor and her husband Tony Balkissoon welcomed daughter June Tahay on Sunday, July 17, at 9:22am, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The new bundle of joy's name is a mashup of the women in their family — her first name is Laura's mom (Valerie Jarrett's) middle name, and her middle name (Tahay) is her husband's mom's name. The couple are also parents to 3-year-old son James.

"We're so thrilled June is finally here!" Jarrett tells PEOPLE. "She has a big appetite and a big voice — fitting in the family already. Her older brother James has also welcomed her arrival, helping prep her bottles and singing to her — loudly."

The TV host first shared the happy news of her daughter's arrival along with a photo of the newborn on Instagram July 18.

"Meet June! Born 7/17. 6lbs and 9oz. Fan of formula, head wraps, and cuddles. Ready to meet her big brother James soon."

Jarrett announced she was expecting in April.

"James has some sibling news 👶🏽 Baby girl coming our way in July! In the meantime, dreaming about the return of Advil, Retin-A, tying my own sneakers, and very cold Sauvignon Blanc."

Jarrett joined CNN from her Chicago law practice in 2016, focusing "on defending companies and individuals in government investigations brought by the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as complex commercial litigation. "

Jarrett also graduated from Harvard Law School in 2010, "where she was Articles Selection co-chair for the Harvard Journal of Law and Gender, and published her own articles on the intersection of gender, violence, and the law."