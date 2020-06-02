CNN Disputes Trump’s Chris Cuomo Jab: ‘Surely You Have More Important Issues Than TV Ratings’

CNN’s public relations department responded to a tweet from President Donald Trump Tuesday and suggested he had “more important issues” to contend with than taking jabs at the success of the network’s primetime hosts.

“Yesterday was a bad day for the Cuomo Brothers. New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum. The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard. NYC was ripped to pieces. Likewise, Fredo’s ratings are down 50%!” the president declared on Twitter, referring to CNN primetime anchor Chris Cuomo as “Fredo.”

“Surely you have more important issues than TV ratings to address. But since you’ve made it a priority, we’ll correct the record,” came the reply from CNN’s PR shop. “@ChrisCuomo has had his highest ratings in history for the past two months.”

Monthly Nielsen research ratings were released Tuesday, though the president’s statistic more closely matched one from a Daily Mail piece released over the weekend. Rather than monthly ratings, the Mail compared Cuomo’s peak with the previous week, reporting “Cuomo Prime Time” ratings plummeted 49% since he announced his coronavirus diagnosis in March.

According to Tuesday’s new monthly ratings report from CNN, the network had its most-watched May ever in total-day and primetime viewership. “Cuomo Prime Time” was CNN’s top-rated program for the month among total viewers, bringing in an average of 1,948,000. In the advertiser-coveted age demographic of viewers 25-to-54, it saw an average of 513,000.

