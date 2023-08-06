CNN’s Dana Bash Spars With Trump Lawyer Over Indictment: ‘You Can’t Break the Law’ (Video)

CNN anchor Dana Bash made it clear on this morning’s “State of the Union” that she is not entertaining Trump lawyer John Lauro’s arguments. Pushing back against allegations that Trump committed fraudulent conspiracy, Lauro insisted, “When it comes to political speech, you can not only advocate for a position, but you can take action, you can petition, you can ask even your vice president to pause the vote.” Bash quickly interjected, “But you can’t break the law, which is what this indictment alleges.”

Lauro, who is currently defending the former president against charges of attempting to overthrow the 2020 presidential election, visited the show as part of a wide-reaching media tour on Sunday.

"There's no evidence Joe Biden is involved in this."



His visit comes after U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan denied a request from Trump’s legal team for an extension of three more days to respond to the Justice Department’s protective order motion. The order in question would place a limit on the discovery evidence that Trump can share publicly, but, as Bash explained, would allow him to use “some sensitive information, but not take that information with him.”

When asked if he would agree with the order, Lauro initially deflected and attempted to reroute attention to President Biden’s administration. He said, “First of all, this protective order that’s being suggested by the Biden administration is an effort to keep from the press important non-sensitive information that the Biden administration has —”

Laura was cut off by Bash, who interjected, “This isn’t by the Biden administration, this is by the special independent counsel.” Lauro’s assertion that President Biden and his administration are behind the protective order is in line with claims made by conservative hosts on Fox News on Friday that the president is “trying to imprison his own opponent.”

Lauro again pushed back against Bash and replied, “No, no, no. The independent counsel, it’s not independent, it’s special counsel, has to get the approval of Merrick Garland in order to go forward. Joe Biden said in November 2022 that he wanted to see President Trump prosecuted and taken out of this race.”

Bash wasn’t having it. While speaking over Lauro, she said, “I’m just going to stop you, because there’s no evidence that Joe Biden is involved in this” and again attempted to reroute Lauro back to her original question about agreeing to the protective order.

Lauro responded, “So, the point is, the point is, that we will not agree to keeping information that’s not sensitive from the press. The press and the American people, in a campaign season, have a right to know what the evidence is in this case, provided that this evidence is not protected otherwise.”

He concluded, “So, we’re going to oppose it, as we have. But for whatever reason, these lawyers on the prosecution team want to keep that from the press … I’m shocked that the press isn’t lined up objecting to this protective order, because not only is President Trump being attacked for his First Amendment rights, but now these prosecutors are trying to impinge on the freedom of the press.”

In response to Lauro’s apparent concern about the rights of the press, Bash replied, “I appreciate you trying to stick up for us, but let’s talk about the actual substance of what they were trying to do in the filing.”

To that end, Lauro appeared more focused on getting his message — and only his message — across. Watch the interview with Dana Bash in the video above.

