CNN to Cut Costs, Lay Off Staff by Year’s End: ‘These Changes Will Not Be Easy’

CNN is looking to cut costs by year’s end, including staff layoffs throughout the company, network chief Chris Licht announced in an all-staff memo Wednesday, the Chairman and CEO’s first sweeping move to reform the news network since taking control less than six months ago.

“Our aim is to have most of these decisions made by the end of the year so we can start 2023 feeling settled and prepared for the future,” Licht wrote in the memo obtained by TheWrap.

Licht has made dramatic, targeted changes like axing subscription-service CNN+ in its infancy and parting ways with anchors and reporters Brian Stelter and John Harwood, and zesting up its morning show with former prime-time host Don Lemon. But the impending cuts will be Licht’s first company-wide reorg that, by the sound of it, will be painful.

“These changes will not be easy,” Licht wrote.

More to come …

