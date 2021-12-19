CNN closes U.S. offices to most workers as COVID-19 cases spike

The CNN logo stands outside the venue of the second Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates debate, in the Fox Theater in Detroit

(Reuters) - CNN is closing its U.S. offices to nonessential employees as COVID-19 cases increase, the network's chief media correspondent, Brian Stelter, tweeted on Saturday.

CNN offices will be closed to all employees who do not have work in the office, Stelter said , mentioning an internal memo.

"We are doing this out of an abundance of caution," the CNN internal memo said, according to Stelter's tweet. "And it will also protect those who will be in the office by minimizing the number of people who are there."

CNN did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)