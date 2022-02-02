CNN chief Jeff Zucker exits over sexual relationship with top executive

Gary Levin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

CNN chief Jeff Zucker abruptly resigned Wednesday, following the disclosure of a longtime sexual relationship with a top executive at the cable news network.

The disclosure – and his exit – followed an inquiry into the scandal that led CNN to fire top anchor Chris Cuomo in December after it was revealed he consulted with his brother, embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while covering the story.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today," Zucker wrote in a staff memo.

Chris Cuomo fired: Cuomo's book pulled after CNN firing, accusation of sexual harassment

Zucker, 56, a Harvard graduate who became the youngest producer of NBC's "Today Show," went on to serve as president and CEO of NBCUniversal before becoming president of CNN in 2013. He also oversaw all of WarnerMedia's sports operations, including Turner Sports and Bleacher Report.

He became involved with Allison Gollust, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at CNN, who until recently reported to Zucker and served in a top communications post under him at NBC. He is now divorced from his wife, Caryn.

"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years," Gollust said in her own statement, asserting their sexual relationship was more recent, but said she planned to remain in her role. "Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time. I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday."

Zucker stood by Cuomo for months despite revelations the anchor had consulted with his brother over how to respond to a sexual-harassment scandal that enveloped the governor. Chris Cuomo was fired late last year, more than three months after Andrew resigned. A series of interim hosts has filled in on the 9 p.m. EST slot formerly occupied by "Cuomo Prime Time."

WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar named three CNN execs – Michael Bass, Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz – as interim replacements for Zucker, whom he said would remain in place until Discovery Inc.'s merger with WarnerMedia is completed this spring.

'SNL': Kate McKinnon's Dr. Fauci returns, pokes fun at 'disgraced' Andrew and Chris Cuomo

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jeff Zucker: CNN chief out after sexual relationship with subordinate

