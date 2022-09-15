CNN Announces Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins Will Take Over Mornings

Mike Coppola/Getty; Jemal Countess/Getty; Mark Wilson/Getty

CNN has finally unveiled what will happen with its morning show New Day — it’s over. Instead, the network announced anchors Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins will lead a “reimagined” morning show later this year.

“There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” CEO Chris Licht said in a statement. “They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry. Combined with CNN’s resources and global newsgathering capabilities, we will offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day.”

This is a developing story.

