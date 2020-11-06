CNN Anchor Stuns Viewers With Brutal Take On Trump's Latest Election Remarks

CNN’s Anderson Cooper shocked viewers on Thursday with a particularly vicious take after President Donald Trump railed against the legitimacy of the democratic process, spread conspiracy theories and claimed victory despite still-uncertain election results in a remarkably dishonest speech to media.

“That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world, and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realising his time is over,” Cooper said following Trump’s Thursday evening press conference.

“He just hasn’t accepted it and he wants to take everybody down with him, including this country.”

Cooper: That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun... pic.twitter.com/0s9x0OqjjH — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 6, 2020

Trump claimed during his address that “if you count the legal votes, I easily win” — falsely suggesting that the votes being counted now are illegal, which they are not. He added, without evidence, that the vote had been marred by historic election interference from “big media, big money and Big Tech.”

With his chance of reelection diminishing as critical swing states continue to tally votes, Trump has initiated legal challenges to disqualify or stop the counting of legitimately cast ballots. He has claimed baselessly that Democrats are trying to steal the election and falsely declared himself winner of several states where vote counts are not finished.

Cooper’s controversial remarks lit up social media. Some people called out the anchor for ableism and fat-shaming by referring to Trump’s weight. Others praised him for denouncing the president. Many were simply baffled that this is what it’s come to.

