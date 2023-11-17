CNN Airs New Tape of Trump Discussing Capitol Trip on Jan. 6

CNN

In a taped interview for ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl’s book, Tired of Winning, former President Donald Trump said that if he had been allowed to go to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, he would have been “very well received” by those trying to thwart the democratic process. “I wanted to go back. I was thinking about going back during the problem to stop the problem, doing it myself. Secret Service didn’t like that idea too much,” Trump said in the March 2021 interview, which CNN aired Thursday. “And I could’ve done that. And you know what? I would have been very well received.” It took Trump, who stayed at the White House upon returning from his “Stop the Steal” speech, more than three hours after his supporters first broke through the Capitol barricades to post a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, telling them to “go home.”

