CNMC Goldmine Holdings Limited's (Catalist:5TP) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 2.5x in the Metals and Mining industry in Singapore, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about CNMC Goldmine Holdings Limited's (Catalist:5TP) P/S ratio, which comes in at about the same. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

See our latest analysis for CNMC Goldmine Holdings

How CNMC Goldmine Holdings Has Been Performing

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at CNMC Goldmine Holdings over the last year, which is not ideal at all. Perhaps investors believe the recent revenue performance is enough to keep in line with the industry, which is keeping the P/S from dropping off. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on CNMC Goldmine Holdings will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

How Is CNMC Goldmine Holdings' Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like CNMC Goldmine Holdings' is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 22% decrease to the company's top line. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 34% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 12% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that CNMC Goldmine Holdings is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From CNMC Goldmine Holdings' P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

The fact that CNMC Goldmine Holdings currently trades at a P/S on par with the rest of the industry is surprising to us since its recent revenues have been in decline over the medium-term, all while the industry is set to grow. Even though it matches the industry, we're uncomfortable with the current P/S ratio, as this dismal revenue performance is unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, investors will have a hard time accepting the share price as fair value.

You need to take note of risks, for example - CNMC Goldmine Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of CNMC Goldmine Holdings' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here