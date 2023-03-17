A CNMC Goldmine Holdings Limited (Catalist:5TP) insider increased their holdings by 0.5% last year

Looking at CNMC Goldmine Holdings Limited's (Catalist:5TP ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CNMC Goldmine Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder & Executive Chairman Xiang Xiong Lin for S$96k worth of shares, at about S$0.18 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.18). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Xiang Xiong Lin was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Xiang Xiong Lin bought 1.29m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of S$0.18. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. CNMC Goldmine Holdings insiders own about S$35m worth of shares (which is 47% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CNMC Goldmine Holdings Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, CNMC Goldmine Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that CNMC Goldmine Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

