CNMC Goldmine Holdings (Catalist:5TP) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at CNMC Goldmine Holdings (Catalist:5TP) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CNMC Goldmine Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$2.5m ÷ (US$54m - US$6.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, CNMC Goldmine Holdings has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 16%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how CNMC Goldmine Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Shareholders will be relieved that CNMC Goldmine Holdings has broken into profitability. The company now earns 5.2% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, CNMC Goldmine Holdings is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 20% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

