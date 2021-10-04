CNL and Sprott Launch New Alternative Investment Opportunity

Orlando, Fla., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNL Financial Group (CNL) has partnered with Sprott Resource Lending Partnership to form CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund, an alternative investment that seeks to invest primarily in income-generating, gold-related assets to diversify and help offset an investor’s market cycle risks in challenging economic environments while also providing current income and long-term appreciation. CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund seeks to raise up to $250 million in capital, with five-unit classes in a private placement offering for accredited investors.

The fund is managed by CNL Strategic Asset Management, an affiliate of CNL, and sub-managed by Sprott Resource Lending Partnership, an affiliate of Sprott Inc.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, CNL is a private investment management firm providing alternative investment opportunities to the broker-dealer and registered investment advisor communities, with a history of concentrating on underserved and undercapitalized markets. Since inception in 1973, CNL and/or its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with more than $34 billion in assets.

Sprott Inc. is a global asset manager providing clients with highly differentiated real assets and precious metals investment strategies. Its in-depth knowledge and industry relationships separate it from generalists. Sprott partners with natural resource companies to assist them meet their capital needs. For over 35 years, Sprott’s disciplined approach to investing, focus on risk management and technical expertise has been deployed across diverse project types and geographies. Sprott has more than $18.6 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021.

“CNL has a deep history of bringing unique investment offerings to market and making alternative investments accessible to more individuals. We have been exploring the idea of an investment offering focused on real assets and precious metals, waiting for the right time and the right partner,” said James M. Seneff, founder and executive chairman of CNL. “Given the current market conditions, we felt the timing was right to launch CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund, and we are excited to be partnering with Sprott on this distinctive opportunity.”

“CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund and our new relationship with industry leader CNL allows us to offer a unique investment product,” said Peter Grosskopf, CEO of Sprott. “We look forward to leveraging our knowledge of this sector to reach investors in a new way.”

CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund is led by president and CEO Andrew Hyltin, chief financial officer Tammy Tipton and chief operating officer Scott Hall.

CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund has already acquired a number of debt, streaming and equity assets in portfolio companies, including:

Ascot Resources, a mineral development company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “AOT” and focused on restarting the historic Premier gold mine in British Columbia;

Elemental Royalties, a Canadian company that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “ELE” and owns nine royalties with exposure to mines in Australia, Africa and the Americas;

Trident Royalties, PLC, a growth-focused diversified mining royalty and streaming company that trades on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker “TRR;”

Geopacific Resources Ltd., a junior gold developer focused on the development and construction of the Woodlark project located in Papua New Guinea and trades on the Australian Stock Exchange under the ticker “GPR;”

EMX Royalty Corp., a precious, base and battery metals royalty company that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EMX.”

About CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund

CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund is a limited liability company that seeks to invest primarily in income-generating, gold-related assets to provide current income and long-term appreciation. The Fund is managed by CNL Strategic Asset Management, an affiliate of CNL Financial Group, and sub-managed by Sprott Resource Lending Partnership, an affiliate of Sprott Inc. For additional information, please visit cnlsprottstrategicassetfund.com .

About CNL Financial Group

CNL Financial Group (CNL) is a private investment management firm providing real estate and alternative investments. Since inception in 1973, CNL and/or its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with more than $34 billion in assets. CNL is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit cnl.com .

About Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. is a global leader in precious metal investments. With offices in Toronto, New York, and London, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with specialized investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities, Lending, and Brokerage. Sprott’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE:SII) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, please visit sprott.com .

The information in this press release may include “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund’s management and on the information currently available to management at the time of such statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or similar expressions that indicate future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund’s control. Important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the risks associated with the Fund’s ability to pay distributions and the sources of such distribution payments, the Fund’s ability to locate and make suitable investments and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of its private placement offering memorandum. This press release is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy units of CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund, LLC. Only the Fund’s private placement offering memorandum, makes such an offer.

CONTACT: Colleen Johnson Senior Vice President, Communications CNL Financial Group 407-650-1223



