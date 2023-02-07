CNL Launches Annual Call for Proposals for its Joint Research Program in Health

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL)

Canada’s national nuclear laboratory launches second call for proposals for joint research program designed to accelerate the development of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the benefit of Canadians

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that it has issued a call for proposals for the second round of its Canadian Nuclear Research Initiative – Health (CNRI-H) program. Launched in 2021, the CNRI-H program was established to accelerate the development of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the benefit of Canadians through joint research projects, by providing access to the world-class laboratories and research capabilities at the Chalk River Laboratories campus.



Through the CNRI-H program, participants are able to optimize resources, share technical knowledge and gain access to CNL’s expertise and unique facilities to advance the commercialization of their products. CNL recently announced the first recipient under the CNRI-H program, which will see the company collaborate with a leading radiopharmaceutical company, Jubilant Radiopharma, on the development of novel alpha radiopharmaceuticals.

“CNL is incredibly excited to announce the second intake for its CNRI-H program, which is designed to support pharmaceutical and health sciences organizations as they work to advance the research that underpins their product development,” commented Dr. Jeff Griffin, CNL’s Vice-President of Science and Technology. “The first intake of the program generated a lot of interest from companies pursuing radiopharmaceutical discovery, toxicology and pre-clinical efficacy research, and even led to our first project, a collaboration with Jubilant Radiopharma. This year, we hope to sustain this momentum and continue to grow the program to collaborate with like-minded organizations who could benefit from our unique services and resources.”

For the program’s second intake, research proposals must align with topics that include targeted therapy, toxicology and preclinical evaluation. As in the first intake, once a technical review of each proposal is completed, CNL will work with the proponent to develop a plan to establish the scope, budget, and deliverables for the project. CNL will complete a final evaluation of the proposed project plans before making the final selection and approval of successful applicants. The deadline for submissions is February 24, 2023, and projects will be selected in the spring of 2023.

As a world leader in medical isotopes and related research for more than 70 years, CNL has helped pioneer the use of Cobalt-60 radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer, and served as a major producer of the world’s supply of Molybdenum-99, which is used in diagnostic procedures. CNL now maintains diverse capabilities in areas of health and dosimetry, including pre-clinical animal studies, isotope production and processing, in vitro drug evaluation, targeted radionuclide therapies, ISO-accredited analytical chemistry services, Good Laboratory Practices certified facilities to support studies for investigational new drug submission, and waste management solutions. CNL is also working to establish itself as an international hub in the research, development and supply of next-generation medical isotopes and radiopharmaceuticals, including Actinium-225, a rare isotope that shows great promise as the basis for new, cutting-edge cancer therapies.

“As Canada’s national nuclear laboratory, we understand that many of our facilities and resources are very unique in this country, and incredibly valuable to a wide range of companies spanning many different industries,” commented George Baidoo, CNL’s Technical Director of Health in Business Development. “That is why we established the CNRI-H program – to provide the radiopharmaceutical industry with enhanced access to these resources and advance innovation through collaboration and partnership.”

To learn more about CNL and its work in health sciences, please visit www.cnl.ca/health. For more information on the CNRI Health Stream, including submission guidelines and details, please visit www.cnl.ca/cnri-health.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, and working under the direction of AECL, CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

